Abstract

At present, the death cases of simple asphyxiant gas acute poisoning are increasing sharply. Common asphyxiant gases in death cases include nitrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, methane, propane, laughing gas, etc. Simple asphyxiant gas has no affinity for biological matrices and escapes quickly, which puts forward new requirements for autopsy procedures, selection and collection of samples, laboratory analysis and identification. This paper reviews the research and development process of death cases caused by simple asphyxiant gas acute poisoning and put forwards the collection and analysis strategy of the samples in such cases. The most valuable biological samples in such cases should be lung tissues associated with the airways, followed by brain tissue and cardiac blood. Gaseous samples from the esophageal cavity, tracheal cavity, pulmonary bronchi, gastric and cardiac areas are also recommended as valuable samples. In the case of postmortem examination, the gas should be injected into gas sample bag directly. Biological materials such as tissue and blood should be directly sealed in head-space vials and analyzed by using the headspace gas chromatography-mass spectrometry.

Language: zh