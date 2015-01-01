SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Xiang P, Liu NG, Shen BH, Qiang HS, Shen M. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2022; 38(4): 507-514.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)

DOI

10.12116/j.issn.1004-5619.2021.310501

PMID

36426696

Abstract

At present, the death cases of simple asphyxiant gas acute poisoning are increasing sharply. Common asphyxiant gases in death cases include nitrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, methane, propane, laughing gas, etc. Simple asphyxiant gas has no affinity for biological matrices and escapes quickly, which puts forward new requirements for autopsy procedures, selection and collection of samples, laboratory analysis and identification. This paper reviews the research and development process of death cases caused by simple asphyxiant gas acute poisoning and put forwards the collection and analysis strategy of the samples in such cases. The most valuable biological samples in such cases should be lung tissues associated with the airways, followed by brain tissue and cardiac blood. Gaseous samples from the esophageal cavity, tracheal cavity, pulmonary bronchi, gastric and cardiac areas are also recommended as valuable samples. In the case of postmortem examination, the gas should be injected into gas sample bag directly. Biological materials such as tissue and blood should be directly sealed in head-space vials and analyzed by using the headspace gas chromatography-mass spectrometry.


Language: zh

Keywords

poisoning; review; forensic toxicology; appraisal strategy; asphyxiant gas; collection of samples; laboratory analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print