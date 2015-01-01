Abstract

Epigenetic research in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is essential, given that environmental stressors and fear play such a crucial role in its development. As such, it may provide a framework for understanding individual differences in the prevalence of the disorder and in treatment response. This paper reviews the epigenetic markers associated with PTSD and its treatment, including candidate genes and epigenome-wide studies. Because the etiopathogenesis of PTSD rests heavily on learning and memory, we also draw upon animal neuroepigenetic research on the acquisition, update and erasure of fear memory, focusing on the mechanisms associated with memory reconsolidation. Reconsolidation blockade (or impairment) treatment in PTSD has been studied in clinical trials and, from a neurological perspective, may hold promise for identifying epigenetic markers of successful therapy. We conclude this paper by discussing several key considerations and challenges in epigenetic research on PTSD in humans.

