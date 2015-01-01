|
Citation
|
Guo Y, Tan X, Zhu QJ. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e988003.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36425817
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Bullying is a worldwide concern for its devastating consequences. The current study focused on bullying victims, examining the effects of being bullied on mental health and the chain of mediating mechanisms among adolescents. Specifically, this study attempts to explain the relationship between bullying victimization and mental health from the perspective of maladaptive behavior and perceived social support.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; aggressive behavior; bullying victimization; chain mediation effect; perceived social support