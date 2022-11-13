Abstract

Dementia has enormous implications for patients and the health care system. Genetic markers are promising for detecting the risk of cognitive impairment. We hypothesized that genetic variants associated with suicide risk might significantly increase the risk of cognitive decline because suicide in older adults is often a consequence of cognitive impairment. We investigated several single-nucleotide polymorphisms that were initially associated with suicide risk in dementia older adults and identified the APOE gene alleles. The study was performed with subjects over the age of 65: 112 patients with dementia and 146 healthy volunteers. The MMSE score was used to assess cognitive functions. Study participants were genotyped using real-time PCR (APOE: rs429358, rs7412; genes associated with suicide: rs9475195, rs7982251, rs2834789, rs358592, rs4918918, rs3781878, rs10903034, rs165774, rs16841143, rs11833579 rs10898553, rs7296262, rs3806263, and rs2462021). Genotype analysis revealed the significance of APOEε4, APOEε2, and rs4918918 (SORBS1) when comparing dementia and healthy control groups. The association of APOEε4, APOEε2, and rs10903034 (IFNLR1) with the overall MMSE score was indicated. The study found an association with dementia of rs4918918 (SORBS1) and rs10903034 (IFNLR1) previously associated with suicide and confirmed the association of APOEε4 and APOEε2 with dementia.

Language: en