Eilers JJ, Kasten E. Healthcare (Basel) 2022; 10(11).

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/healthcare10112303

36421626

PMC9691139

This article provides an overview of suicide and how society deals with it. Starting from early societal imprints through historical, religious and political influences, the origins of stigmatization are addressed. Even today, suicidal people experience stigmatization not only from society but also from the health system that treats suicidal people. This has far-reaching consequences for the people affected and runs counter to optimal treatment. Different approaches to a possibly improved handling of suicidality will be discussed.


Language: en

suicide; suicidality; healthcare professionals; stigmatization

