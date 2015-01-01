Abstract

BACKGROUND: Firearm injury is a leading cause of preventable death in the USA. Healthcare providers are uniquely poised to focus on firearm safety and injury prevention from an apolitical harm reduction lens; however, few providers and healthcare settings incorporate firearm injury prevention strategies into usual care. We outline the first protocol to determine how to implement universal Firearm Injury and Mortality Prevention (FIMP) strategies that identify and address firearm access and violence risk in healthcare settings as part of routine care using the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR) to inform implementation and evaluation.



METHODS: The components of our FIMP strategy, including universal screening, intervention for patients at risk, and resources, will be developed from existing evidence-based strategies for firearm access and violence risk (intervention characteristics). The implementation process will include components of Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) for substance use, adapted to FIMP (implementation process). To engage stakeholders, harmonize language, and garner support, an Executive Advisory Board (EAB) will be formed, consisting of the site- and system-level stakeholders (inner setting) and community stakeholders, including influential figures such as local religious and spiritual leaders, individuals with lived experience, and community-based organizations (outer setting). Pre-implementation surveys will identify the characteristics of individuals and guide the development of education prior to implementation. Patient-level screening data will be analyzed to identify the risk factors, implementation will be evaluated using mixed methods, and a limited-efficacy study will evaluate whether strategies were successful in driving behavior change.



DISCUSSION: This study protocol has breakthrough and methodological innovations, by addressing FIMP as part of usual care to directly mitigate firearm injury risk among youth, adults, and household members (e.g., children) and by using rigorous methods to inform healthcare industry implementation of FIMP strategies. The expected outcomes of this study protocol will provide a solid basis for larger-scale dissemination and evaluation of implementation, effectiveness, and usability across broader pediatric and adult healthcare settings. This project will advance the implementation science and have a positive impact on the health of our patients and communities by preventing firearm injury and mortality and shifting the paradigm to view FIMP through a public health lens.

