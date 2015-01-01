Abstract

BACKGROUND: Treatment of alcohol dependence is a major challenge due to frequent relapses. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) has been reported to be useful in the treatment of alcohol dependence.



AIM: This study aims to evaluate the effect of CBT module in management of Alcohol Dependence and compare it with treatment as usual (TAU).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: All newly diagnosed alcohol dependence patients during the study period meeting the exclusion and inclusion criteria were included in the study. Patients with a head injury, HIV seropositive status, or any other organic brain disorder and comorbid psychiatric disorders were excluded. The study included 226 patients with alcohol dependence randomly assigned to intervention group (n = 116) and TAU group (n = 110). Demographic and clinical data were recorded and Severity of Alcohol Dependence Questionnaire was applied. Relapse was taken as an outcome variable. Both TAU group and experimental group were followed on standard protocol of treatment.



RESULTS: The data were analyzed and relative risk (RR) was calculated.



FINDINGS revealed the study group receiving CBT had a better outcome and relapse rate was also significantly low in the experimental group as compared to the TAU group.



CONCLUSION: The RR of relapse is lower in patients of alcohol dependence on CBT within 6 months and within 1 year as compared to cases on TAU. It is recommended that CBT be used as an adjunct to treatment in alcohol dependence cases.

