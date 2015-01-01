Abstract

With the conviction of a US gymnastics coach on criminal sexual conduct and other charges, our attention is inevitably drawn to the sporting world in India. The case points to the imperative need for regulations, mandates and ethical codes to protect athletes, especially elite performers under pressure to win. As is now evident, authoritarian structures that do not allow athletes a voice are perfect locations for abuse. An examination of the state of ethical codes and regulations in sports in India is long due. This short essay looks at the issues that must find space in public discussion and in the deliberations of sporting bodies, with a particular emphasis on the role of the medical profession in sports.

