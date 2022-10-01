|
Fox DJ, Hanes D. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36424335
PURPOSE: Mental health (MH) crises in adolescence can derail development, possibly leading to poorer health outcomes in young adulthood. According to recent estimates, approximately half of US children have unmet MH need, with increased odds when uninsured or Hispanic. The aims of this study were to update estimates of MH services need and use in the US adolescent (12- 17 years) and to reassess previously identified associations between insurance status, demographic characteristics, MH need and use, and unmet need, using data from the National Survey of Drug Use and Health (NSDUH; 2019).
Language: en
Adolescent; Race; Mental health; Treatment; Substance use; Insurance; Affordable Care Act; Unmet need