Abstract

Knee injuries are one of the most common injuries. Falls during the immobilization period can deteriorate the postoperative outcome. The risk factors causing falls after initial injury and the question of whether a rigid orthosis serves as a protective factor remain unclear. The primary aim of the study was to record the fall rate in the first six weeks after arthroscopic intervention. The secondary aim was to assess the influences of risk factors and protective factors on these fall ratios. Different scores were examined and compared in the groups 'fall event' and 'no fall'. Data from 51 patients (39 males, 12 females) with a mean age of 31.2 years (19-57 years) were collected. A total of 20 patients suffered at least one fall event within the observation period. A total of 18 of 23 fall events happened within the first three weeks postoperatively. The Extra Short Musculoskeletal Function Assessment Questionnaire (XSMFA) showed a significant difference between the groups (p = 0.02). People with multiple injuries to the knee joint were more likely to suffer fall events. Conclusively, patients with limited knee functions appeared to fall more frequently within the first three weeks postoperatively. Therefore, appropriate measures should be taken to protect the postoperative outcome. Physical therapy and patient behavioural training should be practiced perioperatively in patients at risk.

Language: en