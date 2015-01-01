|
Citation
|
Tatar O, Abdel-Baki A, Wittevrongel A, Lecomte T, Copeland J, Lachance-Touchette P, Coronado-Montoya S, Côté J, Crockford D, Dubreucq S, L'Heureux S, Ouellet-Plamondon C, Roy MA, Tibbo PG, Villeneuve M, Jutras-Aswad D. JMIR Res. Protoc. 2022; 11(11): e40817.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, JMIR)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36427227
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cannabis use is the most prevalent among adolescents and young adults; frequent consumption is associated with cannabis use disorder (CUD) and psychosis, with a high prevalence (up to 50%) of CUD in individuals with first-episode psychosis (FEP). Early Intervention Services (EIS) for psychosis include face-to-face psychosocial interventions for CUD, because reducing or discontinuing cannabis use improves clinical and health care service use outcomes. However, multiple barriers (eg, staff availability and limited access to treatment) can hinder the implementation of these interventions. Mobile health (mHealth) interventions may help circumvent some of these barriers; however, to date, no study has evaluated the effects of mHealth psychological interventions for CUD in individuals with FEP.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; eHealth; cannabis; substance use; marijuana; drug use; app; outcome; telemedicine; randomized controlled trial; psychosis; mobile phone; schizophrenia; mHealth; behavior; young adult; self-management; behavioral intervention; behavioral management; cannabis misuse; cannabis use disorder; CBT; cognitive behavioral therapy; digital health; disorder; drug; dual diagnosis; interview; mobile health; motivational interviewing; protocol; psychological intervention; RCT; smartphone; substance; teenager