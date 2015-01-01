Abstract

Background and Objectives: Arm wrestling is a simple and popular activity among young people that causes distal-third humeral fractures. However, injury to the young population may cause economic loss; therefore, they need to return to work as soon as possible. Accordingly, we aimed to compare radiological and functional outcomes of distal-third humeral fractures caused by arm wrestling treated with double and single plating.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Thirty-four patients with distal-third humeral fractures caused by arm wrestling were treated between January 2015 and January 2021. They were separated into double- and single-plating groups and treated using a triceps-sparing approach. Regular follow-up was performed to evaluate elbow functionality, range of motion, bone union, and complications; the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons score was used for functional assessment.



RESULTS: Patients treated with single plating exhibited union rate, union time, and elbow range of motion similar to those of patients treated with double plating; however, they exhibited better pain and functional outcomes (American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons score) at 2 weeks, 1 month, and 3 months postoperatively (84.50 ± 5.01 vs. 61.70 ± 12.53 at 2 weeks, 96.20 ± 2.63 vs. 84.25 ± 14.56 at 1 month, and 100.00 vs. 94.76 ± 9.71 at 3 months, p < 0.05). The two groups exhibited no significant differences after 1 year (100.00 vs. 98.54 ± 3.99, p < 0.13). The overall complication rate was significantly higher in patients treated with double plating than in those treated with single plating (18.75% vs. 5.56%). Radial nerve palsy was observed in patients in both groups.



CONCLUSIONS: In patients with distal-third humeral fractures caused by arm wrestling, single plating provides a union rate and elbow range of motion similar to those of double plating, with significantly fewer complications and lower surgical time and blood loss with improved early functional outcomes.

