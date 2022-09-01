|
Citation
|
Fossard O. Rev. Infirm. 2022; 71(283): 29-32.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Conséquences psychopathologiques des violences incestueuses
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36427938
|
Abstract
|
The psychotraumatic consequences induced by exposure to incestuous violence result in a clinical picture that varies according to age and context, including protective factors. The younger the age, the greater the risk of developing complex psychotrauma. Numerous psychiatric and somatic comorbidities accompany the suffering in children and adults. These are all indicators that can be used for screening.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; sexual assault; incest; inceste; agression sexuelle; amnésie dissociative; complex psychotrauma; dissociative amnesia; psychotrauma complexe; relational disorder; trouble relationnel; TSPT