Abstract

The psychotraumatic consequences induced by exposure to incestuous violence result in a clinical picture that varies according to age and context, including protective factors. The younger the age, the greater the risk of developing complex psychotrauma. Numerous psychiatric and somatic comorbidities accompany the suffering in children and adults. These are all indicators that can be used for screening.



===



Les conséquences psychotraumatiques induites par l'exposition aux violences incestueuses se traduisent par un tableau clinique qui varie en fonction de l'âge et du contexte, notamment des facteurs de protection. Plus l'âge est jeune, plus le risque de développer un psychotrauma complexe est grand. De nombreuses comorbidités psychiatriques et somatiques accompagnent la souffrance chez l'enfant et l'adulte. Autant d'indices pouvant servir au dépistage.

Language: fr