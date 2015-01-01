|
Citation
|
Craig N, Haslam C, Jetten J, Cruwys T. Soc. Sci. Med. 2022; 315: e115529.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36427478
|
Abstract
|
This paper examines key processes from the social identity model of traumatic identity change in the context of the aftermath of a natural disaster. It focuses on the roles of (i) group membership gain, (ii) group membership continuity, (iii) social identity revitalisation, and (iv) the severity of natural disaster exposure on post-traumatic growth (PTG) and post-traumatic stress (PTS). PARTICIPANTS: (N = 410, M(age) = 53.24 years) comprised adult survivors of the Australian 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, recruited to complete an online survey via geo-targeted Facebook advertisements.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; Trauma; Post-traumatic stress; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Post-traumatic growth; Black summer bushfires; Natural disasters; Social identity