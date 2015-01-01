Abstract

The availability of effective, reliably accessible, and affordable treatments for snakebite envenoming is a critical and long unmet medical need. Recently, small, synthetic toxin-specific inhibitors with oral bioavailability used in conjunction with antivenom have been identified as having the potential to greatly improve outcomes after snakebite. Varespladib, a small, synthetic molecule that broadly and potently inhibits secreted phospholipase A2 (sPLA2s) venom toxins has renewed interest in this class of inhibitors due to its potential utility in the treatment of snakebite envenoming. The development of varespladib and its oral dosage form, varespladib-methyl, has been accelerated by previous clinical development campaigns to treat non-envenoming conditions related to ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, sepsis, and acute coronary syndrome. To date, twenty-nine clinical studies evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and efficacy of varespladib for non-snakebite envenoming conditions have been completed in more than 4600 human subjects, and the drugs were generally well-tolerated and considered safe for use in humans. Since 2016, more than 30 publications describing the structure, function, and efficacy of varespladib have directly addressed its potential for the treatment of snakebite. This review summarizes preclinical findings and outlines the scientific support, the potential limitations, and the next steps in the development of varespladib's use as a snakebite treatment, which is now in Phase 2 human clinical trials in the United States and India.

Language: en