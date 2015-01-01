Abstract

Harmful algal blooms, in particular recurrent blooms of the dinoflagellate Alexandrium catenella, associated with paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP), frequently limit commercial shellfish harvests, resulting in serious socio-economic consequences. Although the PSP-inducing species that threaten the most vulnerable commercial species of shellfish are very patchy and spatially heterogeneous in their distribution, the spatial and temporal scales of their effects have largely been ignored in monitoring programs and by researchers. In this study, we examined the spatial and temporal dynamics of PSP toxicity in the clam (Ameghinomya antiqua) in two fishing grounds in southern Chile (Ovalada Island and Low Bay). During the summer of 2009, both were affected by an intense toxic bloom of A. catenella (up to 1.1 × 10(6) cells L(-1)). Generalized linear models were used to assess the potential influence of different environmental variables on the field detoxification rates of PSP toxins over a period of 12 months. This was achieved using a four parameter exponential decay model to fit and compare field detoxification rates per sampling site. The results show differences in the spatial variability and temporal dynamics of PSP toxicity, given that greater toxicities (+10-fold) and faster detoxification (20% faster) are observed at the Ovalada Island site, the less oceanic zone, and where higher amounts of clam are annually produced. Our observations support the relevance of considering different spatial and temporal scales to obtain more accurate assessments of PSP accumulation and detoxification dynamics and to improve the efficacy of fisheries management after toxic events.

