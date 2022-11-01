Abstract

Spinal cord injury (SCI), a debilitating medical condition that can cause irreversible loss of neurons and permanent paralysis, currently has no cure. However, regenerative medicine may offer a promising treatment. Given that numerous regenerative strategies aim to deliver cells and materials in the form of tissue-engineered therapies, understanding and characterising the mechanical properties of the spinal cord tissue is very important. In this study, we have systematically characterised the spatiotemporal changes in elastic stiffness (elastic modulus, Pa) and viscosity (drop in peak force, %) of injured rat thoracic spinal cord tissues at distinct time points after crush injury using the indentation technique. Our results demonstrate that in comparison with uninjured spinal cord tissue, the injured tissues exhibited lower stiffness (median 3281 Pa versus 9632 Pa; P < 0.001) but demonstrated elevated viscosity (median 80% versus 57%; P < 0.001) at 3 days postinjury. Between 4 and 6 weeks after SCI, the overall viscoelastic properties of injured tissues returned to baseline values. At 12 weeks after SCI, in comparison with uninjured tissue, the injured spinal cord tissues displayed a significant increase in both elasticity (median 13698 Pa versus 9920 Pa; P < 0.001) and viscosity (median 64% versus 58%; P < 0.001). This work constitutes the first quantitative mapping of spatiotemporal changes in spinal cord tissue elasticity and viscosity in injured rats, providing a mechanical basis of the tissue for future studies on the development of biomaterials for SCI repair. STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANCE: Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a devastating disease often leading to permanent paralysis. While enormous progress in understanding the molecular pathomechanisms of SCI has been made, the mechanical properties of injured spinal cord tissue have received considerably less attention. This study provides systematic characterization of the biomechanical evolution of rat spinal cord tissue after SCI using a microindentation test method. We find spinal cord tissue behaves significantly softer but more viscous immediately postinjury. As time passes, the lesion site gradually returns to baseline values and then displays pronounced increased viscoelastic properties. As host tissue mechanical properties are a crucial consideration for any biomaterial implanted into central nervous system, our results may have important implications for further studies of SCI repair.

