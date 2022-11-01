Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study investigated the influence of social incentives, alcohol incentives, and responsibility disincentives on decisions to attend and drink at party events in young adult college students (n = 82; 55 women, 27 men) where 36 (20 women; 16 men) had an Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and 46 (35 women; 11 men) were Control participants without an AUD.



METHODS: In this within-subjects design participants were presented with a series of hypothetical drinking event scenarios that varied in terms of social incentives (knowing many versus few people), alcohol incentives (more versus less alcohol available), and next day responsibility disincentives (high vs moderate vs low). Participants were asked whether they would attend the event and how many drinks they would consume.



RESULTS: Social incentives significantly predicted both decisions to attend party events and decisions about how much to drink for all participants. Participants were more likely to decide to attend and drink more at high social incentive party events (where they knew more people). However, while low social incentives generally discouraged attendance decisions, AUD participants were more likely than controls to decide to attend party events in low social incentive contexts. Alcohol incentives did not affect attendance decisions. However, alcohol incentives did increase drinking amount decisions for AUD participants. Finally, while disincentives decreased attendance and drinking amount decisions in general, AUD participants were less deterred by responsibility disincentives than Controls.



CONCLUSIONS: The results highlight the important influence of social rewards on drinking related decisions and suggest individual differences in how incentives and disincentives affect drinking decisions in persons with an AUD.

