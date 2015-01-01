Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate the characteristics of occupational injuries based on fatality, sex, and classification of occupations among construction workers using workers' compensation (WC) insurance data in South Korea.



METHODS: We collected WC insurance data from the Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service for all construction workers between 2009 and 2018. Data from 158,947 accepted claims for occupational injury were extracted, and the demographic features, occupational injury types, and annual trends were analyzed for fatal and nonfatal cases. The annual incidence and mortality trends of occupational injury were estimated using negative binomial regression and Poisson regression models, for injury incidence and mortality respectively.



RESULTS: Among a total of 158,947 occupational injury cases, there were 155,772 (98%) nonfatal injuries and 3175 (2%) fatal injuries. For all occupational injuries, Construction Elementary Workers (6th Korean Standard Classification of Occupations (KSCO) 910; 45.7%) was the most frequent occupation, followed by Construction-Related Technical Workers (6th KSCO 772; 39.2%). The most frequent injury type was a fracture, followed by ruptures or lacerations and contusions. The incidence of all occupational injuries increased from 700.36 per 100,000 persons in 2009 to 1,195.98 per 100,000 persons in 2018. Further, deaths from injuries at work followed a significantly increasing annual trend [mortality rate ratio 1.04 (95% CI: 1.03-1.05)] from 2009 to 2018.



CONCLUSION: The over two-thirds increased incidence of occupational injuries and significantly increasing mortality trends for occupational injuries during the last 10 years indicate the need for aggressive intervention in occupational safety and health management within the Korean construction industry.

