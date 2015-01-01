|
Stetina BU, Krouzecky C. Animals (Basel) 2022; 12(22): e3199.
36428425
Veterinary medicine is a highly complex profession that includes a very specific set of stressors that range from individual to social aspects, with several of them being relevant risk factors for a variety of conditions. The aim of this systematic review was to identify and cluster the material on stressors and suicidality in the veterinarian practice published during the last 10 years. The systematic review was conducted employing the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines using PubMed, PsycNet, Google Scholar, Medline, PsycINFO, PSYNDEX and Web of Science (2012-present) by two independent researchers resulting in the inclusion of 30 quantitative and mixed methods studies.
suicide; systematic review; stress; bio-psycho-social model; veterinarians