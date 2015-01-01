Abstract

BACKGROUND: A decline in mobility leads to fall occurrence and poorer performance in instrumental activities of daily living, which are widely proved to be associated with older adults' health-related quality of life. To inform potential predicaments faced by older adults at different age levels, predictors of this mobility change and falls along with the ageing process need to be further evaluated. Therefore, this study examined the risk factors associated with the longitudinal course of mobility difficulty and falls among community-dwelling middle-aged and older adults in the Taiwanese community.



METHODS: We evaluated data for the period between 2003 and 2015 from the Taiwan Longitudinal Study on Aging; the data cover 5267 community-based middle-aged and older adults with approximately 12 years of follow-up. In terms of mobility, the participants self-reported difficulties in mobility tasks (eg, ambulation) and whether they used a walking device. We employed linear mixed-effects regression models and cumulative logit models to examine whether personal characteristics are associated with mobility difficulty and falls.



RESULTS: Mobility difficulty significantly increased over time for the participants aged ≥ 60 years. Perceived difficulties in standing, walking, squatting, and running became apparent from a younger age than limitations with hand function. The probability of repeated falls increased significantly with older age at 70 (p = .002), higher level of mobility difficulty (p < .0001), lower cognitive status (p = .001), living alone (p = .001), higher number of comorbid illnesses (p < .001), walking device use (p = .003), longer time in physical activities (p < .011), and elevated depressive symptoms (p = .006). Although walking aid use increased the probability of falls, individuals with mobility difficulty had a reduced probability of repeated falls when using a walking device (p = .02).



CONCLUSION: Community-dwelling Taiwanese adults face an earlier mobility difficulty starting in 60 years old. Individuals with more leisure and physical activities in daily life were more likely to maintain mobility and walking safety. Long-term, regular, social, and physical activity could be a referral option for falls prevention program. The use of a walking device and safety precautions are warranted, particularly for individuals with walking difficulties.

