Abstract

Exploring the factors that affect driving cessation is crucial, because sustained mobility plays an important role in successful aging. This study aimed to collect evidence on the non-cognitive factors associated with driving cessation among older adults. The method used in this study was an integrated review of published research on the factors affecting driving cessation. A comprehensive search was performed using electronic databases including PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, CINHAL, ProQuest, EBSCO, and Google Scholar. The results revealed six main categories (physical health, psychological health, interpersonal influence, transportation support, policies, and sociodemographic characteristics) and 24 subcategories for driving cessation. Given the potentially serious consequences of driving cessation in the older adult population, exploring the predictors of driving cessation can be used to design interventions for optimizing drivers' health, rehabilitating the functional limitations that affect driving ability, creating a safer driving environment, and optimizing vehicles to meet the needs of older drivers.

Language: en