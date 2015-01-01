Abstract

In recent years, urban flooding has become an increasingly serious problem, posing a serious threat to socio-economic development and personal safety. In this paper, we consider the Dongfeng Canal area in Zhengzhou City as an example and build a 1D/2D coupled urban flood model using the InfoWorks ICM. This study area uses six scenarios with rainfall return periods of 5 a, 20 a, and 50 a, corresponding to rainfall ephemeris of 1 h and 2 h to assess the flood risk. The results of the study show that (1) The flood depth, inundation duration, and extent of inundation in the study area vary with the return period and rainfall history. Generally, most of the water accumulation is concentrated in the low-lying areas adjacent to the river and near the roadbed. (2) As the rainfall recurrence period and rainfall duration increase, the proportion of overflow at the nodes becomes more pronounced and the overload from the pipe network flows mainly to the overload. (3) The high-risk areas under the different scenarios are mainly distributed on both sides of the river, and most of the low-risk areas transform into medium- and high-risk areas as the rainfall recurrence period and rainfall duration increase. This study analyses the flood risk situation under different scenarios, as well as the elements and areas that should be monitored in case of flooding, with the aim of providing a reference for flood prevention and control in the study area and formulating corresponding countermeasures. It also serves as a reference for flood risk analysis in other areas with similar situations.

Language: en