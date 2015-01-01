|
Citation
|
Bevan MP, Priest SJ, Plume RC, Wilson EE. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e14649.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36429361
|
Abstract
|
Emergency first responders (EFRs) such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics and logistics personnel often suffer high turnover due to work-related stress, high workloads, fatigue, and declining professional wellbeing. As attempts to counter this through resilience programmes tend to have limited success, there is a need for further research into how organisational policies could change to improve EFRs' professional wellbeing.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
leadership; organisational culture; emergency first responders; professional wellbeing; rescue worker; team building; welfare