Yang ZY, Wang YT, Xia L, Zheng YC, Feng ZZ. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e14685.
36429404
Depression is one of the most prevalent and disabling mental health problems in college students. Previous studies have established cross-sectional associations between negative bias in prospection e.g., increased negativity in future simulation, low self-efficacy, and depressive symptoms. Nevertheless, the temporal bidirectional associations between them are rarely examined. In the current study, we collected valid data on 276 college students at two time points within a 10 week interval. Cross-lagged panel analysis was applied to investigate the relationships between proportions of negative future events, levels of self-efficacy, and depressive symptoms.
depression; college students; self-efficacy; longitudinal study; prospection