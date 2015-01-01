SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Castillo-Avila RG, Genis-Mendoza AD, Juárez-Rojop IE, López-Narváez ML, Dionisio-García DM, Nolasco-Rosales GA, Ramos-Méndez M, Hernández-Díaz Y, Tovilla-Zárate CA, González-Castro TB, Nicolini H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e14735.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph192214735

36429454

Suicide attempts are an emerging health problem around the world. Increased levels of IL-6 have been associated with suicidal behavior. Therefore, the aims of this study were to evaluate the serum levels of IL-6 in individuals with suicide attempts and a comparison group and to associate the IL-6 levels with the lethality of the suicide attempt. Additionally, we associated the rs2228145 polymorphism of the IL6R gene with suicide attempts or with the IL-6 serum levels. Suicide attempts and their lethality were evaluated using the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale. The serum concentrations of IL-6 were measured by the ELISA technique in individuals with suicide attempts and then compared to a control group. The rs2228145 polymorphism of the IL6R gene was analyzed by real-time polymerase chain reaction. We found elevated serum levels of IL-6 in the suicide attempt group when compared to the control group (F = 10.37, p = 0.002). However, we found no differences of the IL-6 levels between high and low lethality. The IL6R gene polymorphism rs2479409 was not associated with suicide attempts. Our data suggest that IL-6 serum is increased in individuals with suicide attempts.


suicide attempt; IL-6; IL6R gene; lethality; polymorphism; serum

