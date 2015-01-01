Abstract

Suicide attempts are an emerging health problem around the world. Increased levels of IL-6 have been associated with suicidal behavior. Therefore, the aims of this study were to evaluate the serum levels of IL-6 in individuals with suicide attempts and a comparison group and to associate the IL-6 levels with the lethality of the suicide attempt. Additionally, we associated the rs2228145 polymorphism of the IL6R gene with suicide attempts or with the IL-6 serum levels. Suicide attempts and their lethality were evaluated using the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale. The serum concentrations of IL-6 were measured by the ELISA technique in individuals with suicide attempts and then compared to a control group. The rs2228145 polymorphism of the IL6R gene was analyzed by real-time polymerase chain reaction. We found elevated serum levels of IL-6 in the suicide attempt group when compared to the control group (F = 10.37, p = 0.002). However, we found no differences of the IL-6 levels between high and low lethality. The IL6R gene polymorphism rs2479409 was not associated with suicide attempts. Our data suggest that IL-6 serum is increased in individuals with suicide attempts.

Language: en