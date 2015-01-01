|
Melchiorre MG, D'Amen B, Quattrini S, Lamura G, Socci M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e14775.
Abstract
Frail older people ageing alone in place need help to perform daily living activities, especially when functional limitations are increasing and formal/informal supports are lacking. This context represents a risk of experiencing health emergencies, in particular falls. It is thus important to understand how seniors manage these potential difficulties and who helps them. The present study aimed to explore these dimensions in Italy, where 120 qualitative interviews were carried out in 2019 within the "Inclusive ageing in place" (IN-AGE) research project, involving frail older people living alone at home. A content analysis was conducted.
Italy; falls; family; ageing in place; communication technologies; daily living activities; frail older people; health emergencies; neighbors