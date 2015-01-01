Abstract

Exposure to high temperatures is detrimental to human health. As climate change is expected to increase the frequency of extreme heat events, and raise ambient temperatures, an investigation into the trend of heat-related emergency department (ED) visits over the past decade is necessary to assess the human health impact of this growing public health crisis. ED visits were examined using the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample. Visits were included if the diagnostic field contained an ICD-9-CM or ICD-10-CM code specific to heat-related emergency conditions. Weighted counts were generated using the study design and weighting variables, to estimate the national burden of heat-related ED visits. A total of 1,078,432 weighted visits were included in this study. The annual incidence rate per 100,000 population increased by an average of 2.85% per year, ranging from 18.21 in 2009, to 32.34 in 2018. The total visit burden was greatest in the South (51.55%), with visits increasing to the greatest degree in the Midwest (8.52%). ED visit volume was greatest in July (29.79%), with visits increasing to the greatest degree in July (15.59%) and March (13.18%). An overall increase in heat-related ED visits for heat-related emergency conditions was found during the past decade across the United States, affecting patients in all regions and during all seasons.

Language: en