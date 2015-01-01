Abstract

In response to social concerns about young drug users, this study aimed to qualitatively explore the types of drug treatment conformity behaviors and the processes of behavior formation among this population. Twenty-one young drug users were selected through purposive sampling, in-depth interviews were conducted using a semi-structured approach, and the data were then analyzed. The social conformity theory is used as the framework of the analysis, and the results indicate that drug treatment behaviors can be differentiated by the three types of motivation that produce conformity with drug treatment: the cognitive, affective, and utilitarian. These three types of motivations produce three types of conformity, respectively: drug treatment abidance, drug treatment compliance, and drug treatment obedience. They are affected by informational social influences, normative influences of significant others, and normative structural levels, respectively. We also propose a model of the information processing involved in drug treatment conformity. Based on an in-depth analysis of the characteristics and formation processes of the three different types of conformity, intervention strategies are proposed. This study has important guiding significance for helping young drug users maintain their drug rehabilitation ethics and successfully return to society.

