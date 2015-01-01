Abstract

This cross-sectional study classified the factors related to falls among residents ≥ 60 years old in China in order to provide evidence for the prevention of falls in the elderly. A total of 2994 participants were enrolled, and the correlations between social demography, physical health, self-health management awareness, family support, and fall risk were analyzed. Factors influencing falls were classified by location, cause, and the activity during falls. Suffering from osteoarthropathy (OR = 1.761, 95% CI: 1.234-2.513, p < 0.05), depression or anxiety (OR = 1.896, 95% CI: 1.331-2.700, p < 0.001), household size > 2 (OR = 1.806, 95% CI: 1.042-3.130, p < 0.05), and poor self-assessed health (OR = 1.478, 95% CI: 1.107-1.972, p < 0.01) were risk factors. Higher participation in community health programs (OR = 0.522, 95% CI: 0.298-0.912, p < 0.05) and spousal support (OR = 0.909, 95% CI: 0.841-0.981, p < 0.05) were protective factors. Falls were divided into the following categories: stairs/hallway (vision, attention problems), bath/toilet (vision, attention problems, slipping), indoor housework (dizziness, leg weakness), and outdoor activities (attention, surface problems). While acknowledging that the personal physical and mental health of the elderly may lead to falls, community support, accelerated transformation of housing, and the construction of barrier-free environments play an important role in reducing the risk of falls.

