Abstract

This study investigated the impact of increased depressive feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic on the suicidal behavior of Korean high school students using the 17th Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-Based Survey (KYRBS). We classified the independent variables into four groups ("no depressive mood and no increase in depressive feelings [group A]", "no depressive mood and increase in depressive feelings [group B]", "depressive mood and no increase in depressive feelings [group C]", and "depressive mood and increase in depressive feelings [group D]"). Compared to group A, group D showed an odds ratio of 18.30 in men and 14.87 in women for suicidal behavior after accounting for demographic and health behavioral characteristics. We found that depressive mood and a relatively short-term increase in depressive feelings had a synergistic effect, rather than an additive one, on suicidal behavior. Based on this result, we claim that an appropriate intervention method is necessary to prevent adolescents' depressive mood from developing into suicidal behavior during the pandemic.

