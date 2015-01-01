|
Tan H, Hao Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e14878.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36429597
This paper aims to grasp developments and trends in research on information communication, information seeking and information sharing in disasters during 2000-2021. By using bibliometrics software CiteSpace and VOSviewer, the development trends of publications, disciplinary, journals, institutions and regional cooperation are mapped. Keyword co-occurrence analysis is used to further identify the evolution of the research hot points and visualize the research orientation and frontier. The results indicate that the field of information communication in disasters has received growing attention from various disciplines.
Language: en
bibliometrics; communication behavior; disaster management; information seeking; information sharing