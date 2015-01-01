Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death all over the world. Suicide prevention is possible and should be pursued through a variety of strategies. The importance of the arts for positive health outcomes has been increasingly evidenced. This scoping review aimed to identify the possible role of the performing arts-defined as a type of art performed through actions such as music, dance, or drama executed alive by an artist or other participant in the presence of an audience,-in suicide prevention programs. PubMed, Embase, PsycINFO, CINAHL, ProQuest Psychology Database, Scopus, and Web of Science were searched using terms in English for publications of original studies that included performing arts in suicide prevention programs. Thirty-five studies conducted between 1981 and 2021 were identified, of which only five were randomized clinical trials and four quasi-randomized studies. Interventions used different performing arts to improve awareness, self-efficacy, and soft skills relevant to suicide prevention. Studies were addressed mainly to gatekeepers but also directly to at-risk populations. While the study designs do not allow inferences to be drawn about the effectiveness of performing arts in preventing suicide, the review found that performing arts have been successfully implemented in suicide prevention programs. Research to evaluate the possible therapeutic benefit is warranted.

Language: en