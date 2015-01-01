SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yu Z, Wang L, Chen W, Zhang J, Bettencourt AF. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e14956.

10.3390/ijerph192214956

36429674

The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence of PCEs among young adults in Mainland China and the extent to which the cumulative number of PCEs moderates the associations between ACEs and flourishing in adulthood. Between August and November 2020, we used convenience and snowball sampling to recruit 9468 young adults, ages 18-35, enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs at universities in Mainland China to participate in a survey, which included measures on flourishing, exposure to ACEs and PCEs, and demographic characteristics. Approximately 92% of participants reported experiencing seven to nine PCEs, with harmonious family relationships (96.9%), feeling supported by friends (96.8%) and being treated fairly at school (96.3%) being the most common PCEs reported.

RESULTS of the multiple regression indicated that the cumulative number of PCEs statistically significantly moderated the relation between the cumulative number of ACEs and flourishing (interaction term b = -0.060 [-0.071, -0.049], p < 0.001, adjusted R(2) = 0.183); as the number of ACEs increased up through eight ACEs, decreases in flourishing were smaller among those with higher numbers of PCEs. PCEs are common among young adults from Mainland China and serve a potential buffering effect against exposure to ACEs.


adverse childhood experiences; well-being; young adults; flourishing; positive childhood experiences; surveys

