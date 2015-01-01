Abstract

This study aimed to determine different influencing factors associated with the injury outcomes of heavy vehicle and automobile drivers at highway-rail grade crossings (HRGCs). A mixed logit model was adopted using the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) dataset (n = 194,385 for 2011-2020). The results show that drivers' injury severities at HRGCs are enormously different between automobile and truck/truck-trailer drivers. It was found that vehicle speed and train speed significantly affect the injury severity in automobile and truck drivers. Driver characteristics such as gender and driver actions significantly impact the injury severity in automobile drivers, while HRGC attributes such as open space, rural areas, and type of warning device become significant factors in truck models. This study gives us a better understanding of the differences in the types of determinants between automobiles and trucks and their implications on differentiated policies for car and truck drivers.

