Citation
Li H, Ou D, Ji Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e15112.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36429833
Abstract
The connected multi road side unit (RSU) environment can be envisioned as the RSU cloud. In this paper, the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) framework is utilized to dynamically reconfigure the RSU clouds for the mixed traffic flows with energy restrictions, which are composed of five categories of vehicles with distinctive communication demands. An environmentally sustainable SDN data dissemination method for safer and greener transportation solutions is thus proposed, aiming to achieve the lowest overall SDN cloud delay with the least working hosts and minimum energy consumption, which is a mixed integer linear programming problem (MILP). To solve the problem, Joint optimization algorithms with Finite resources (JF) in three hyperparameters versions, JF (DW = 0.3, HW = 0.7), JF (DW = 0.5, HW = 0.5) and JF (DW = 0.7, HW = 0.3), were proposed, which are in contrast with single-objective optimization algorithms, the Host Optimization (H) algorithm, and the Delay optimization (D) algorithm.
Language: en
Keywords
cloud resource management (CRM); energy consumptions; energy restriction; environmental sustainability; intelligent transportation systems (ITS); mobile edge computing (MEC); software-defined networks (SDN)