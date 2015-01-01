Abstract

Resilience can improve the adaptability of coal miners to high-hazard and high-stress environments. After facing setbacks or adversities, resilience can enable coal miners to recover from bad mental states and have an optimistic safety attitude and positive safety behaviors. However, how resilience affects safety behavior and the role of safety attitude in the relationship have not been clear. This study systematically reviewed previous research on resilience, safety attitude, and safety behavior. By recovering 639 valid questionnaires, the validity and reliability of the resilience scale, safety attitude scale, and safety behavior scale for coal miners were verified. Hierarchical regression analysis explored the relationships between resilience, safety attitude, and safety behavior. Studies have shown that resilience positively affects safety attitude and safe behavior. Safety attitude positively affects safety behaviors and plays a role as a partial mediator in the impact of resilience on safe behavior. The theoretical contribution is that the resilience of miners has a positive impact on safety behavior. Moreover, resilience can also act on safety behaviors through the partial intermediation of safety attitude. The practical contribution is that managers of coal mining companies can promote the resilience and safety attitude of coal miners to improve safety behaviors and prevent accidents.

Language: en