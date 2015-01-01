Abstract

The objective of domestic violence intervention programs is to address perpetrator behavior. However, the suitability and effectiveness of these programs in confronting problematic behavior for ethnically diverse groups is unclear. Therefore, the aim of this systematic review was to cohesively examine whether such programs are effective in reducing recidivism, changing perpetrator behavior, and addressing mental health issues for culturally diverse groups. Several databases were searched for peer-reviewed articles that included culturally specific components or ethnically diverse cohorts in offender intervention programs. 10 articles met the inclusion criteria. The findings demonstrate greater effectiveness of programs with greater cultural engagement: through culturally trained facilitators, addressing the cultural and patriarchal norms relevant to the specific client group, and discussion of gender roles and attitudes to gender equality specific to the cultural context. Such programs achieved some positive outcomes including: reduced recidivism, improved mental health, and better attitudes to gender equality. However, the findings are limited to a few ethnically diverse groups, and not all studies measured all outcomes listed above. This review suggests the development and implementation of suitable offender intervention programs that address perpetrator behavior and mental health in ethnically diverse client groups. When culturally relevant and effective programs are implemented, it could lead to men's modification of perpetrating behavior and create safer family relationships.

Language: en