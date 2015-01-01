|
Luo S, Yi X, Shao Y, Xu J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e15191.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36429906
Distractors faced by drivers grow continuously, and concentration on driving becomes increasingly difficult, which has detrimental influences on road traffic safety. The present study aims to investigate changes in driving workload and driving performance caused by distracting tasks. The recruited subjects were requested to drive along a city route in a real vehicle and perform three secondary tasks sequentially. Electrocardiography and driving performance were measured. Heart rate variability (HRV) was adopted to quantitatively analyze the driving workload.
Language: en
driving performance; heart rate variability; city route; distracted driving; real driving condition