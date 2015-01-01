|
Wang M, Wang H, Wei Z, Wang Y, Sun L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e15184.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36429908
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) is common in healthcare settings. However, the association between WPV and depressive symptoms has not been explored among primary healthcare professionals, especially in China. The assumption of the moderating effort of meaning in life on the association has also not been tested. The purposes of the study are to investigate the relationship between WPV and depressive symptoms and identify the moderating role of meaning in life among primary healthcare professionals in China.
China; depressive symptoms; meaning in life; primary healthcare professionals; Shandong; workplace violence (WPV)