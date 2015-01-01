Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of our study is to retrospectively analyze and compare the patterns of maxillofacial-related injuries among rides of electric-powered bikes (E-bikes) and electric-powered scooters (E-scooters), the associated risk factors, and the required treatment.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The medical files of all riders presenting to the emergency department at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center between 2019 and 2020 with oral- and maxillofacial-related injuries due to E-bike and E-scooter accidents were reviewed.



RESULTS: A total of 320 riders sustained oral- and maxillofacial-related injuries due to trauma involving E-bikes and E-scooters during the study period. E-scooter riders were involved in 238 accidents (74.5%) while E-bike riders accounted for the remaining 82 accidents (27.5%). Eighty-four out of 320 riders (26.25%) were hospitalized and required surgical interventions. Most of the 232 riders (72.5%) who reported not wearing a protective helmet during the index accident were E-scooter riders. In addition, 39 riders (18.66%) were riding either of these electric-powered vehicles under the influence of alcohol.



CONCLUSIONS: E-bike riders are more likely to sustain a maxillofacial fracture than E-scooter riders. Not wearing a protective helmet and riding under the influence of alcohol are major risk factors for maxillofacial injuries.

