Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children with intellectual disability (ID) are known to have a deficit in self-care, social interaction, and learning abilities. Families raising these children experience a range of difficulties that require supportive systems to meet the physical, psychological, and social safety rights of children with ID. The study explored the safety of children with ID through the experiences of their families in the rural Capricorn District of Limpopo Province, South Africa.



METHODS: In-depth individual interviews and focus group discussion were conducted with 26 families directly involved in raising the children with ID. An inductive thematic analysis of data on the experiences of raising children with ID was undertaken with the aid of ATLAS.ti 8 computer programme.



RESULTS: The study revealed that children with ID lack safety at home, schools, and day care centre environments due to a lack of active involvement by nuclear family members, neighbours, and communities, including interaction with their peers and professional service providers in facilities. Safety of children with ID is compromised through exploitation and injuries, leading to marginalisation as they feared further humiliation.



CONCLUSION: The study highlighted that active involvement of family members, communities, and governmental and non-governmental organisations is crucial in ensuring safe environments for children with ID.

