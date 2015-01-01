|
BACKGROUND: Children with intellectual disability (ID) are known to have a deficit in self-care, social interaction, and learning abilities. Families raising these children experience a range of difficulties that require supportive systems to meet the physical, psychological, and social safety rights of children with ID. The study explored the safety of children with ID through the experiences of their families in the rural Capricorn District of Limpopo Province, South Africa.
children; protection; safety; families; security; intellectual disability; need; safe environment