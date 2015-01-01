Abstract

Along with the increasing number of prefabricated buildings being constructed in China each year, the incident rate of hoisting operations has been continuously rising. In order to improve construction safety in hoisting operations of prefabricated buildings, this paper analyzes the construction workers' unsafe behaviors using the Hazard and Operability (HAZOP) method. A questionnaire survey and a literature review were first performed to gather information on safety risks and influencing factors during each stage of hoisting operations, and the survey results were statistically analyzed using the SPSS software. Next, HAZOP was applied to identify the deviation and change of the unsafe behaviors as well as their causes, consequences, and countermeasures. Finally, a case study was presented to verify the effectiveness of the countermeasures through a comparison and evaluation method from experimental economics. This paper demonstrates the use of HAZOP to analyze construction workers' unsafe behaviors in hoisting operations of prefabricated buildings, and effective countermeasures in each stage of hoisting operations are proposed to mitigate unsafe behaviors. This paper therefore provides an innovative method and a theoretical foundation for reducing unsafe behaviors in hoisting operations of prefabricated buildings and serves as a reference for decision-making for hoisting safety policies in prefabricated construction projects.

Language: en