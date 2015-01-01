Abstract

This study sought to clarify the characteristics and trends of physical elder abuse and the status of collaboration between forensic medicine departments and related institutions in Japan. Questionnaires were sent to 82 forensic medicine departments and 2857 institutions randomly selected from hospitals, municipalities and public community general support centers. The survey period was February to June 2021, including an extension period for collection. Responses from 675 facilities were analyzed. The most common finding in cases of physical elder abuse at forensic medicine departments was subcutaneous hemorrhage on the head (85.7%), with mixed old and new injuries most commonly observed in the lower limbs (70%). There were few cases in which there was collaboration between forensic medicine departments and other institutions. Among the issues identified, there is a need to provide related institutions with information obtained in forensic medicine departments. A new collaboration system is needed to achieve this.

