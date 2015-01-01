Abstract

Child maltreatment is a highly prevalent public health concern that contributes to morbidity and mortality in childhood and short- and long-term health consequences that persist into adulthood. Past research suggests that social determinants of health such as socioeconomic status and intergenerational trauma are highly correlated with child maltreatment. With support from the U.S. Children's Bureau, the Ohio Children's Trust Fund is currently piloting the Family Success Network, a primary child maltreatment prevention strategy in Northeast Ohio that seeks to address these social determinants through pillars of service that include family coaching, financial assistance, financial education, parenting education, and basic life skills training. This study highlights the initial development phase of a pilot study. Plans for in-depth process and outcome evaluations are discussed. The project seeks to improve family functioning and reduce child protective services involvement and foster care entry in an economically disadvantaged region.

