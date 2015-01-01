|
Citation
Binet, Ouellet MC, Lebel J, Békés V, Morin CM, Belleville G. J. Clin. Med. 2022; 11(22): e6649.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36431126
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Based on the most common psychological difficulties of the evacuees from the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires in Alberta, Canada, a therapist-guided cognitive behavioral self-treatment was developed. This study aimed to explore how gender influences the usage and subjective appreciation of the RESILIENT online treatment.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; cognitive behavioral therapy; natural disaster; online treatment; usage data