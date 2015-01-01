Abstract

Combinations of multiple inorganic fillers have emerged as viable synergistic agents for boosting the flame retardancy of intumescent flame retardant (IFR) polymer materials. However, few studies on the effect of multiple inorganic fillers on the flame retardant behavior of rigid polyurethane (RPU) foam have been carried out. In this paper, a flame retardant combination of aluminum hydroxide (ATH) and traditional flame retardants ammonium polyphosphate (APP), pentaerythritol (PER), melamine cyanurate (MC), calcium carbonate (CC), and expandable graphite (EG) was incorporated into RPU foam to investigate the synergistic effects of the combination of multiple IFR materials on the thermal stability and fire resistance of RPU foam. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) revealed that 8 parts per hundred polyols by weight (php) filler concentrations were compatible with RPU foam and yielded an increased amount of char residue compared to the rest of the RPU samples. The flame retardancy of multiple fillers on intumescent flame retardant RPU foam was also investigated using cone calorimeter (CCTs) and limiting oxygen index (LOI) tests, which showed that RPU/IFR1 (APP/PER/MC/EG/CC/ATH) had the best flame retardant performance, with a low peak heat release rate (PHRR) of 82.12 kW/m(2), total heat release rate (THR) of 15.15 MJ/m(2), and high LOI value of 36%. Furthermore, char residue analysis revealed that the use of multiple fillers contributed to the generation of more intact and homogeneous char after combustion, which led to reduced decomposition of the RPU foam and hindered heat transfer between the gas and condensed phases.

Language: en