Abstract

The prevalence of drug use among nightlife attendees needs to be accurately estimated to, for example, evaluate preventive interventions. This study tested the feasibility of using a breath-sampling device to estimate the prevalence of drug use among nightlife attendees. The study was conducted at five nightclubs and a large music festival in Stockholm, Sweden. Participants were invited to participate and microparticles in exhaled breath were sampled and analyzed for 47 compounds using a state-of-the-art analytic method that follows forensic standards. In addition, participants' breath alcohol concentration was measured and they were interviewed about demographics, drinking habits, and drug use. Of the people invited, 73.7% (n = 1223) agreed to participate, and breath samples were collected from 1204 participants. Breath sampling was fast and well-accepted by participants. 13 percent of participants tested positive for an illicit drug, but only 4.3% self-reported drug use during the last 48 h. The most common substances detected were cocaine, amphetamine, and MDMA. There was no agreement between self-reported and measured use of any drug. Breath sampling is a convenient method to test illicit drug use among a large number of participants at events, and can be used as an estimate of drug use prevalence.

Language: en