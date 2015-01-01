Abstract

Pedestrian detection is an important research domain due to its relevance for autonomous and assisted driving, as well as its applications in security and industrial automation. Often, more than one type of sensor is used to cover a broader range of operating conditions than a single-sensor system would allow. However, it remains difficult to make pedestrian detection systems perform well in highly dynamic environments, often requiring extensive retraining of the algorithms for specific conditions to reach satisfactory accuracy, which, in turn, requires large, annotated datasets captured in these conditions. In this paper, we propose a probabilistic decision-level sensor fusion method based on naive Bayes to improve the efficiency of the system by combining the output of available pedestrian detectors for colour and thermal images without retraining. The results in this paper, obtained through long-term experiments, demonstrate the efficacy of our technique, its ability to work with non-registered images, and its adaptability to cope with situations when one of the sensors fails. The results also show that our proposed technique improves the overall accuracy of the system and could be very useful in several applications.

